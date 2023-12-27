Home

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Introduce Their Twin Daughters, First PICS Will Melt Your Heart

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla shared the first pics of their twin daughters through an Instagram post. The actress also named their girls Edhaa and Jeeva.

Actress Rubina Dilaik revealed the first images of her twin baby girls on her official Instagram handle. It was during last month when the couple shared the exciting news that they were expecting twins. The actress has now introduced her “angels” to the world and announced that they have named their newborns Jeeva and Edhaa. Take a look at the adorable pictures posted by Rubina on Instagram.

The couple shared a string of photos on their social media handle, expressing their excitement and happiness, Rubina captioned her Instagram post, “We are thrilled to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, are now one month old today… The universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Please send your blessings to our angels. (sic)”

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Netizens Shower Blessings and Love On Rubina and Abhinav’s Twin Daughters:

As Rubina shared her ‘angels’ first images on Instagram, fans gave their blessings and wished the couple. A group of fans wrote, “Glad you guys took your time… Shared this positive news after a pooja for Jeeva and Edhaa… God bless You all (heart emojis) (sic).” Another fan expressed, “Mummy and daddy’s face has been lighted because of the children (crying emoji and heart emoji) Where are you all looking lovely? (sic).” The third Instagram user wrote, “Sons are born by luck, daughters are born by good luck. Daughters are born in the house that God likes. (sic)”

Rubina Shares Her Pregnancy Experience Through Podcast:

In November 2023, Rubina Dilaik made a significant announcement regarding her pregnancy. During her podcast series, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show the actress joyfully disclosed details about her pregnancy journey. Rubina revealed, “Today’s episode is a tribute to all the mothers who are expecting more than one baby. This is specifically dedicated to all the mothers out there who have encountered or are currently facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets, or multiple pregnancies. I am excited to share that we are anticipating the arrival of twins. (sic)”

Congratulations to the couple on celebrating the first month of Edhaa and Jeeva!

