There is no stopping for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik as she continues to party with her husband Abhinav Shukla and their friends in Mumbai. After throwing Bigg Boss 14 winning party at home, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were spotted at a Mumbai’s pub where the super hit couple and their friends including Keerti Kelkar, Rahuol Lohani, Gazala Shaikh Khan. A video shared by Rubina on Instagram stories show that the actor was grooving along with her friends on Coca Cola Tu. Also Read - Vindu Dara Singh Prays For Rakhi Sawant’s Mother, Calls Her ‘Raj Kapoor' For Entertaining The World at Cost of Her Own Sorrows

Check out the pictures and videos from last night’s party:

Rubina Dilaik’s homecoming water was arranged by Abhinav Shukla. The pictures of her homecoming party went viral on social media as Abhinav planned a grand surprise and also invited their friends – Sharad Kelkar, Srishty Rode, Surveen Chawla and Gazala Shaikh among others. Rubina’s room was decorated with lights and candles with ‘Welcome Boss Lady’ written on a wall. The room was also decorated with a lot of balloons and curtains all over the place. While Rubina was left amazed, she also blushed when she saw her husband putting in so much effort to welcome her home. The couple posed for some adorable photos and also celebrated with their friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

