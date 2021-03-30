Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla are one of the top TV actors who are most searched on social media. They are a real-life married couple and won several hearts with their stints in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. On Holi 2021, when Rubina shared a couple of colourful pictures with her friend’s baby, Nikita Tamboli, her Bigg Boss friend, took to the comment section to ask when are they planning a baby? Nikki’s comment on an Instagram post drew attention. Around 250 people reacted to her baby palling comment. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Opens-up About Mental Health, Says 'Asking For A Psychologist Is A Taboo'

Nikki Tamboli asked: “Awww such a cute little munchkin!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours?” Rubina was quick to reply at Nikki’s comment, “@nikki_tamboli this lil munchkin is @benafd and @chef_in_black_shorts …… we expect spending some quality time with this one as of now.” Rahul Mahajan jumped into the banter and commented, “Congratulations.” A fan commented, “We want rubinav ka baby.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Says She Fights With Abhinav Shukla - 'Ladaiyaan Toh Same Hi Hai, Rukengi Thodi'

Take a look at the pictures:



Abhinav and Rubina were on the verge of filing divorce but Bigg Boss 14 helped them in rediscovering love for each other. In one of the previous interviews Abhinav Shukla revealed his marital problems with Rubina Dilaik. “There were a lot of small misunderstandings or what you call arguments over a few things. Lockdown was a tough time for everyone and so it was for us. Yes, it started with me forgetting to bring coffee home. Then, there was an argument and another argument, and it just snowballed. There was no one major, specific thing but difference of opinion on multiple, almost everything. It was becoming too much,” he said.