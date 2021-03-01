TV actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla who won hearts in Bigg Boss 14, has been keeping busy with back-to-back parties and get together. On Sunday, Rubina and Abhinav welcomed the Guru ma of kinnar samaj at her house. The gorgeous five took to her social media to share a video where they welcomed guruma (who also was a part of their popular TV show Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki). Rubina and Abhinav can be seen taking their blessings and clicking photos with them. While sharing the video on Instagram, Rubina wrote: “Annuji had come to bless us ! She is a Guruma from Kinner Samaaj and she has actively been a part of my show #shakti ! 💖😊 @ashukla09 se specially milna tha kyunki unhe woh achhe admi lagte hain 🤗💕”. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' With Hubby Abhinav Shukla As She Continues To Celebrate Her Bigg Boss 14 Win

Rubina Dilaik served tea, gifted them sarees as a special gesture. In Shakti, Rubina played the role of kinnar with much enthusiasm.

Watch the video here:

Rubina and Abhinav had quite a journey on Bigg Boss 14 and it is time for them to enjoy their victory. After winning the trophy and Rs 36 lakh prize money, Rubina did a quick Instagram live to thank her fans for supporting her. In the video, she said, “Thank you so much. I’m out with my beautiful third eye. Ye ek spontaneous, instant Instagram live tha for all my fans and followers. Aaj aapke pyaar aur sahyog ki vajah se main Bigg Boss 14 ki winner ban gayi. Thank you so much. Ab main especially announce karke live aaungi. I have so much to share with you all. Special mention to each one of you who believed in me, who showered so much love on me.”