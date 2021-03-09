Bigg Boss 14 contestants and actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are married to each other, and won several hearts through their stints in the game show, has shared good news for all their fans – they will be seen for the first time in a project together. It is a music video Marjaneya by Neha Kakkar. On Tuesday, the owner of the music label Desi Music Factory, Anshul Garg shared the first look of the song, and you just can’t miss it. The poster aka first look was also shared by Rubina and without a doubt, we can say that she is looking hot and sexy in the poster. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Ignores Jasmin Bhasin, Tags Only Aly Goni And Tony Kakkar in New Insta-Post

In the Marjaneya poster, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are seen donning quirky outfits. The diva donned an orange coloured swimwear two-piece outfit and tied her hair in a messy bun. She paired it with a three-layered necklace. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla looked cool in the tropical print blue shirt and white shorts. He completed the look with a hat. The couple is looking sizzling hot with a goofy expression.

Check Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla’s first project together:

Fans can’t control their happiness as they loved the pair on Bigg Boss 14. Rubina became the winner of the reality game show hosted by Salman Khan. Marjaneya is crooned by Neha Kakkar and it will be out on March 18. Abhinav too shared the poster and wrote: “Your Punjabi munda in Marjaneya ,with Rubina”.

Rubina will also be seen in another song with Paras Chhabra by Tony Kakkar. The song will be sung by Asees Kaur.

