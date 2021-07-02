Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are television’s one of the most adorable couples. They duo participated together in Bigg Boss 14 and undoubtedly their bond grew stronger from the reality show. Rubina and Abhinav recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary and there have been romours of them planning a baby. However, Bigg Boss 14 winner has now addressed these rumours and clarified that they are not thinking of starting a family as of now. Also Read - Netizen Accuses Sofia Hayat-Abhinav Shukla of Having 'One Night Stand', She Says 'Didn't Know Until I Googled Him'

Talking to a leading daily, Rubina Dilaik dismissed any rumour of starting a family and said that the couple does not plan to rush for it. "Right now we are not thinking of starting a family. Right now we want to think about both of us first. We have always believed in this idea of enjoying every phase, enjoying to the fullest. We don't want to rush into anything," she said.

Adding that parenting is a great responsibility, Rubina talked about how there is no pressure from their family and so, they want to get to know each other a little more. "Bringing a child into this world, in your life is a great responsibility and it has to be very well understood by both the parents. Luckily, we don't have pressures from our families, we are not rushing that it is the right age and we should do it, no there isn't. We would rather want to have and cherish a life coming into our existence and bring it up with all our mindfulness and intention. And for that we need to spend more time with each other and know each other so well that when the time comes we are not bogged down, we rather enjoy and cherish it," Rubina said.

Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. They got married at the famous Woodville Palace of Shimla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik had been shooting for her show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki whereas Abhinav Shukla recently returned from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.