Rubina Dilaik Car Accident: Actress Shares Health Update as Police Takes Action Against ‘Reckless Driver’

Rubina Dilaik Car Accident: The actress shared her health update as police took action against 'reckless driver.'

Rubina Dilaik Car Accident: Rubina Dilaik had posted about her car accident on social media which caused a lot of concern among her fans and followers. The actress had shared how the unfortunate incident happened to her and her husband because of a ‘reckless driver.’ Rubina took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good…. Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road Rules r for our own safety !” She also added a folded hand emoji in her quote tweet.

CHECK OUR RUBINA DILAIK’S VIRAL TWEET:

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests,everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver , but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

RUBINA DILAIK’S HUSBAND ABHINAV SHUKLA TWEETS ABOUT THEIR CAR ACCIDENT

She had shared the tweet of her husband Abhinav Shukla who informed about the car accident by posting pictures of their vehicle. He had tweeted, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical.@MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik.”

RUBINA DILAIK ON BEING CALLED ‘FRAGILE’

Rubina has participated in and won several reality shows. She has also acted in many daily soaps. After participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, she also contested in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. When a section of netizens called her ‘fragile,’ Rubina in her interaction with Telly Chakkar said, “If I were fragile, how would I have done back-to-back shows…I came back from Cape Town and immediately started rehearsing for 4-5 hours a day regularly for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the body sometimes gives up but the show has to go on and if you are passionate about something, you will do it no matter what comes your way.”

