Rubina Dilaik who recently returned in Mumbai after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in South Africa is currently enjoying a dreamy vacation with hubby Abhinav Shukla. The actress exuded Mermaid vibes while posing in a stylish mint green floral pattern bikini. Rubina turned muse for her hubby who was behind the lens capturing his ladylove striking several poses in the water. In the video Rubina can be seen flaunting her toned figure, the actress had left her long tresses open and looked lovely sans makeup.

Sharing a reel video Rubina wrote: Monsoons in Mumbai and a lil extra me🤓.

Meanwhile the actress also shared some clicks with her hubby as the duo can be seen chilling in water. She wrote: us in caption.

Abhinav also shared photos on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “Posing comes natural.”

Last month, Rubina and Abhinav celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple had got hitched in the presence of their family members and close friends in Shimla in June 2018.

Together they participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14, while Rubina lifted the winner’s trophy, Abhinav got eliminated a few days before the grand finale.

On the work front, Rubina is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, while Abhinav is yet to announce his next project after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.