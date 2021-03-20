TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been winning millions of hearts for her back-to-back stints. Her latest one was a music album Marjaneya along with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla, sung by Neha Kakkar. The song is trending number 1 on YouTube with over 16 million views in 2 days. There are reports that say, Rubina is back on the small screen from where she started her journey as an actor. The telly viewers know Rubina as Saumya who played the role of a transgender in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii. Now, as per the latest update, Rubina is back in the show donning a more powerful avatar of Saumya. She will be starting a new journey by being more confident in her identity. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Neha Kakkar Perform Hook Up Steps on Their Hit Song 'Marjaneya', Video is Must Watch

Rubina Dilaik confirmed the news to Spotboye and said, "Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has been one of the pathbreaking shows on television that very aesthetically portrayed the story of a Kinnar and showcased the lesser-known side of the community. It has been a fantastic journey and I have always been thrilled with the love and appreciation the viewers showered on it. After a hiatus, I am very excited to be back on the show as Saumya, with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

On joining back Shakti with a twist, Rubina told, “I am not continuing post leap, I have no idea about the continuation of the character though. I am passing on the baton to the new generation and from there on-wards they will continue the legacy”.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that the makers of Naagin have approached Rubina for Season 6. However, there is no confirmation from anyone.