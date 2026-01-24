Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan to join The 50? Farah Khan unveils Rs 50 lakh twist

The countdown has officially begun for The 50, one of the most talked-about reality shows of 2026. Set to premiere on February 1, the show will stream on Jio Hotstar before making its way to television. With the platform slowly revealing contestant names and teasing major twists, excitement among viewers is clearly building.

While several contestants have already been announced, reports suggest that two popular television faces — Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan — may also be joining the show. Though there is no official confirmation yet, fans are already buzzing with anticipation.

Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan are likely to join

According to a report by BBTak, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is likely to be a part of The 50. Adding to the excitement, Film Window has reported that Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is also in talks to enter the show. While the makers are yet to confirm their participation, social media is already celebrating the possibility.

One excited fan tweeted, “OMFG !!! excited to see her backkkkkk can’t wait to see her boss lady avatar back again (sic).” Until an official announcement is made, viewers will have to wait and watch if the two strong personalities make their much-awaited return to reality TV.

Sapna Choudhary confirms entry

Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary has officially confirmed her participation in The 50. Speaking about joining the show, Sapna said she plans to stay true to herself and bring her real personality to the screen. As quoted by News18, she promised a “no mask, no drama” approach and assured fans that she would play the game with full honesty, passion and dedication.

Sapna’s entry has further raised expectations, with many viewers eager to see how she navigates the competitive format.

Rs. 50 lakh twist revealed

Adding a fresh layer of excitement, filmmaker Farah Khan recently announced a major twist in the show. According to the new promo, viewers stand a chance to win Rs. 50 lakh by correctly predicting the winner of The 50. Announcing the twist, Jio Hotstar wrote, “Fans ka time aa gaya! The 50 mein khelenge celebs, aur jeetenge aap.”

Farah also hinted at her role on the show with her signature humour, saying, “Production koi aur judge dhundh lo, mai fan banne ja rahi hun.”

Release date and streaming details

The 50 will premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The first episode will stream exclusively on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm IST. It will then air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST the same night.

With a mix of confirmed stars, possible big-name entries and a cash prize twist for viewers, The 50 is shaping up to be a must-watch reality show this season.