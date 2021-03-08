Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is in full power as she is currently shooting for her upcoming music video with TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Rubina has shared a glimpse of her and Paras’ look from the music video from the sets. The song will be sung by Asees Kaur. The BTS photo shows Rubina’s hot avatar as she looks drool-worthy in a flared blue skirt with a white top. She wore a silver bohemian and side-parted her hair with beach wavy curls. Paras, on the other side, is Rubina’s lover in the song and looks like one in the viral photo. While sharing the post, the actress wrote: “Happy to be back…… something #special coming your way…….😊 . . . @vyrloriginals @parasvchhabrra @poojasinghgujral”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput – Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta Coming Back With Season 2? Know Here



Apart from this, a video of Rubina and Paras from their sets is also going viral where Rubina in pink top, is getting ready and Paras learns to play piano. The video shared by Viral Bhayani has created a storm.

On Sunday, the makers of the music video teased fans with a romantic photo of the two. Rubina Dilaik looked gorgeous in a newly married avatar with red chooda bandgles. The diva looks pretty with nude makeup on and hair blow-dried with soft curls. The on-screen couple gave major PDA goals to all their fans.

Stay tuned for Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s music video.