Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik opened up about her heartbreaks and said that she dealt with them to emerge victoriously. Rubina mentioned that she has had several heartbreaks but over a period of time, she became even stronger. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina said, "I would not say cheated (in love), but I have had my heartbreaks. It's a long painful story, but I overcame it and emerged even stronger." Rubia was speaking following the release of Asees Kaur's new single Galat in which she featured with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. The song also depicts a story about love and heartbreaks.

Rubina also talked about how things have changed after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house and that all the struggles inside the house were worth bearing. "I have gotten to introduce myself to this virtual world of social media which is so powerful. I have kind of experienced that first hand after coming out of Bigg Boss house and realizing that this is humongous. How the avenues for me have changed immediately after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. So all the struggles and all the turmoils inside the house were worth bearing," the actor said.

Watch the full video of Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra's Galat here:

Prior to Galat, Rubina and her husband actor Abhinav Shukla had together appeared in Marjaneya, a music video. They appeared as a couple in this song which is sung by Neha Kakkar.