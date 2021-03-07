Bigg Boss 14 contestant and TV actor Rubina Dilaik has won millions of heart with her stint in the reality game show. After coming out of the BB house, Rubina Dilaik has been showered with great opportunities. She will be seen featuring in a music video along with actor Paras Chhabra. The song will be sung by Asees Kaur. On Sunday afternoon, the makers teased fans with a romantic photo of the two before the release of their music video. “#Exclusive something super-special is coming up with @RubiDilaik , #ParasChhabra & @AseesKaur real soon! Red heart Stay Tuned. Winking face #VYRLOriginals #RubinaDilaik #ParasChhabrra #Rubina #Paras #ComingSoon #NewMusic #biggboss #biggboss14”, captioned the official page of VYRL Originals. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Upset With Rubina Dilaik-Aly Goni, Asks Them to Take Time Out of Busy Schedule to Meet Her Mom 'Vo Milna Chahti Hai'

Rubina Dilaik in a newly married avatar with red chooda bandgles, holds Paras Chhabra's face with love. The diva looks pretty with nude makeup on and hair blow dried with soft curls. The on-screen couple give major PDA goals to all their fans. There is no other information on the music video as the makers said stay tuned.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra’s photo:

On Saturday, Rubina was trolled by her fans for showing attitude to the paparazzi. While clicking her pictures, one of the photographers began asking her questions which was not entertained by her and she walked inside the airport. A fan wrote: “Don’t hype this attitude woman”.

Rubina was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and bagged Rs 36 lakh prize money with Bigg Boss 14 trophy.