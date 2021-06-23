Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik, who won hearts in Bigg Boss 14 and turned out to be the winner of last season, has always supported ‘kinner samaj’ as she is the lead actor of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Now, Rubina has decided to sell her Bigg Boss 14 winning dress for a cause. The lime coloured ruffle gown with puffy golden sleeves in intricate shimmer that Rubina Dilaik wore while taking home the Bigg Boss trophy is up for charity sale. Apart from this, she will also sell other gowns she wore on the reality show. The gown is up for charity to support the LGBTQIA+ community, in commemoration of Pride Month in June. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Fans, Cuts Cake While Missing Abhinav Shukla-Watch

The wardrobe also includes a piece she wore in the music video Marjaneya. Rubina stated her concern for the transgender community expressing that it’s a long way to go towards making the transgender community feel more a part of mainstream society. “Until we get to a point where we don’t need a special month to commemorate the LGBTQIA+ community, our efforts will not stop,” she said.

Have a look at Rubina Dilaik’s Bigg Boss gown: Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Aka Mastani Finally Finds Her Bajirao in Rahul Vaidya | See Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Also Read - Jaan Kumar Sanu Undergoes Massive Transformation, Courtesy Eijaz Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahi (@walood_m)



Rubina Dilaik has always been vocal about transgender rights, and earned acclaim for her role as a transgender woman in the popular TV show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her Big Boss 14 gown will be on sale through pre-loved fashion platform Dolce Vee and proceeds through the sale will support Color Positive, an NGO that supports the LGBTQIA+ community.