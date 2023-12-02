Rubina Dilaik Recalls Meeting a Horrific Accident During Pregnancy: ‘I Almost Hit…’

Home

In latest vlog, Rubina Dilaik recounts the terrifying car accident she experienced during the first trimester of her pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik is currently experiencing the best phase of her life, eagerly anticipating the arrival of twins anytime soon. The TV actress is creating a buzz on the internet with her stunning and unconventional pregnancy photoshoot, leaving the audience in awe. Recently, Rubina disclosed the harrowing car accident she experienced. For the unversed, on June 10, a truck collided with Rubina and Abhinav Shukla’s car, fortunately, leaving the duo unharmed.

Rubina Dilaik Reveals Meeting With a Car Accident While She Was Pregnant

Rubina Dilaik announced the happy news on her YouTube vlog, ‘Kisine Bataya Nahi,’ telling followers, “We are expecting twins.” She also mentioned about the accident in her first trimester in the same vlog. “After three months, when you first time see the scan where you see your fetus grows, there are little organs developed, and you’re ecstatic like ‘Wow, you have two human beings growing inside.”

Dilaik further added “After that scan, we returned home, and I had this car accident. I was at the signal, and from behind, the truck rammed into my car. Of course, I was not prepared, it came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat which I was sitting in and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me.”

Here’s a Glimpse When The Accident Occurred

Due to the impact I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is Good….

Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on the road 🙏🏼 Rules r for our own safety ! https://t.co/HFB2xpPZVy — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 11, 2023

Recalling the horrific incident, she continued, “I was not prepared. It came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat in which I was sitting and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me. I remember that day so well that I still get goosebumps. I was so petrified, so terrified, not for myself, of course, but for these two new lives growing inside. That experience I really cannot express in words, the amount of fear that I had; it felt like hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare.”

Rubina Dilaik revealed the next day they went to consult the doctor, who performed a few blood tests. She added that she didn’t tell their families for the first three months. She also mentioned that this was the reason she refrained from announcing the pregnancy, as the memory of the incident still tugs at her heart.

