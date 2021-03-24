Holi 2021 celebrations have already begun in India. The television celebrities gathered on the sets of ColorsTV to celebrate the festival of colors on Rang Barse 2021, an event that will be premiered on the day of Holi. Actors such as Rubina Diliak, Dipika Kakar, Rakhi Sawant, Sidharth Shukla and many more television stars will be seen performing on Rang Barse 2021, a Namak Issk Ka Holi special show on Colors TV. The channel has shared short promo clips of individual artists by giving a glimpse of their performance. Rubina Dilaik will be seen grooving on Aa Hi Jaaye in a sexy silver co-ord dress. The video is captioned as: “Aa rahi hai Saumya manane aapke sath holi ka tyohaar, kya aap sab hai taiyaar?🎨 Manaiye unke sath holi #RangBarse2021 mein, 27 March, raat 7 baje, sirf #Colors par. @rubinadilaik”. Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin Groove To Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's Song 'Marjaneya' And It Has a Twist | WATCH



Sidharth Shukla was seen grooving on Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din in a funky black suit. The video is captioned as: “Ahem Ahem!! Bilkul sahi suna aapne, Sidharth kar rahe hai aapka intezaar, sath manane ke liye yeh #Holi ka tyohaar 🎨 Watch @realsidharthshukla on #RangBarse2021, 27 March raat 7 baje sirf #Colors par.”

Apart from these two, Dipika Kakar will also be seen setting the stage on fire with her dance on TV Pe Breaking News and Aditya Ojha aka Yug and Shruti Sharma aka Kahani will also participate.

Rakhi Sawant will be dancing to Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo.



Watch this space for more updates.