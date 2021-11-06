New Delhi: Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s sister, Jyotika got engaged to her longtime beau Rajat Sharma on November 5. The social media is currently abuzz with stunning videos and pictures from their much-awaited engagement ceremony.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Mom is Unbelievably Strong, Shehnaaz Gill is Devastated: Rahul Mahajan

Jyotika Dilaik's fiance Rajat Sharma took to his Instagram account to make this announcement. He captioned it, "Engaged," with a heart emoji.

For the uninitiated, both Jyotika Dilaik and Rajat Sharma are social media influencer and content creator.

Jyotika's claim to fame? Well, she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to support her sister, Rubina.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a lilac lehenga whereas Rajat looked dapper in a white embroidered kurta pyjama.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Sharma (@rajatsharma_rj)

Check Out The Pics Here:

The family had quite an intimate celebration. Meanwhile Rajat’s Instagram account often gives a sneak peek at the bonding of Abhinav, Rubina, Rajat and Jyotika on they gel well together as a family.

India.com wishes the newly-engaged couple, hearty congratulations!