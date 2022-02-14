Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness Trailer: With an even darker, suspense-packed visual, Disney+ Hotstar, on Monday, unveiled the second trailer for the most-awaited Hotstar Specials crime thriller, Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness at an event in Mumbai. Building curiosity, the trailer opens with a terrific dialogue by Ajay Devgn, “Jo andharo mein chupta hai, main usse wahi milta hu.” As he further introduces himself as DCP Rudra Veer, we get to see a glimpse of him solving the most mysterious crimes in the most unconventional ways. A throbbing investigation of criminal masterminds and a gray hero living in the dark to discover the truth – the race to the finale is crucial. Rudra also features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.Also Read - Singham 3 in Works? Ajay Devgn Drops a Subtle Hint With His Latest Instagram Post

Helmed by ace director Rajesh Mapuskar, this riveting psychological crime drama is celebrated actor Ajay Devgn’s digital series debut, where he will be donning the avatar of a cop never seen before. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series has been shot at the most iconic locales of Mumbai. Bollywood Superstar, Ajay Devgn, said, “My character in Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it.” Also Read - Beyond Gangubai Kathiawadi, List of Ajay Devgn's Cameos in Films so Far

Actor Esha Deol said, “It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn, who, from the beginning of our shoot, eased me into being back in front of the camera. With Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness, I look forward to getting one step closer to the audience through my character and the show.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt is The Definition of Grace And Beauty in Rs 36K Ivory Organza Saree

Ajay Devgn’s fans can’t wait for the release. They are excited after watching the trailer as the DCP impresses them.

Rudra- The Edge Of Darkness has six episodes and it is an Indian rendition of the globally successful British series, Luther. The series has a dark and complex narrative that is an idiosyncratic race-against-the-clock thriller delving into the psyche of highly-intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.

Rudra-The Edge of Darkness will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.