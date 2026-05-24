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Rukmini Vasanth takes legal action after her deepfake bikini images go viral, Many girls and...

Rukmini Vasanth takes legal action after her deepfake bikini images go viral, ‘Many girls and…’

Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth has responded strongly after manipulated images surfaced online, calling attention to the wider issue of digital misuse. She stressed that such incidents are becoming increasingly common and harmful for many individuals.

Rukmini Vasanth takes legal action (PC: Twitter)

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has taken a firm stand after AI-generated bikini visuals linked to her began circulating widely on social media platforms. The content spread quickly across multiple platforms and created confusion among users who believed the images were real. The actor has now moved ahead with a cybercrime complaint and clarified that the visuals are completely fake and digitally created. She also highlighted the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and said that such incidents are becoming more frequent and need stronger awareness and action. While she acknowledged the benefits of AI, she stressed that its misuse can cause serious harm, especially to women and public figures.

What did Rukmini Vasanth say about the cyber complaint?

Rukmini Vasanth confirmed that she has filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime department. She expressed confidence that the authorities will investigate the matter thoroughly and take necessary action against those responsible.

She said, “We have just filed the complaint. So I have full faith, and I’m sure our Cyber Crime department will look into it. This doesn’t happen only to actresses; many girls and women face this issue. It is wrong. I don’t think it is something that should be done. It may happen to actresses first, but I think many women face such problems. People should think about it. AI has a lot of positives too.”

Also read: Rukmini Vasanth threatens legal action after morphed bikini pictures go viral: ‘I want to state…’

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What is the cybercrime action in this case?

She further explained that legal steps have already been initiated and the case is being actively handled with the support of cybercrime authorities. The focus is now on identifying the individuals responsible for creating and circulating the manipulated visuals online. She also urged people not to share or engage with such content as it only worsens the situation.

What did the viral deepfake visuals show?

The circulated visuals showed a woman wearing a green bikini stepping into a swimming pool in what appeared to be a staged photoshoot environment. The clips spread rapidly online and were initially mistaken for real footage by many users. This led to widespread discussion before clarification from the actor helped confirm the truth.

See Rukmini Vasanth’s AI generated deepfake here

What is Rukmini Vasanth working on next?

Rukmini Vasanth was last seen in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1: A Legend. She will next appear in major upcoming films including Toxic alongside Yash and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon featuring Jr NTR. These projects are expected to further expand her presence in South Indian cinema.

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