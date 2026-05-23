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Rukmini Vasanth threatens legal action after morphed bikini pictures go viral: I want to state...

Rukmini Vasanth threatens legal action after morphed bikini pictures go viral: ‘I want to state…’

The actor expressed serious concern over fabricated images being shared online and made it clear that she intends to take firm action against those responsible for spreading misleading content.

Rukmini Vasanth's fake bikini pic (PC: Twitter)

The internet on Friday evening was flooded with viral clips showing what appeared to be a professional bikini photoshoot. The visuals featured a woman stepping into a swimming pool in a green bikini and quickly spread across social media platforms as it was none other than Rukmini Vasanth. Many users assumed the footage was real and began sharing it widely without verification. The clips soon gained traction and triggered heavy discussion online about the identity of the person in the video and the authenticity of the shoot. However, the situation took a sharp turn when Rukmini stepped forward to address the matter and clarified that the content circulating online was not real and had been digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence tools.

Rukmini Vasanth breaks silence on fake AI-generated visuals

The actor strongly responded to the viral content through her Instagram story where she made it clear that the images had no connection to her. She directly addressed the growing confusion and dismissed the visuals as completely fabricated.

In her statement, she wrote, “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy. We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

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Viral clips sparked confusion across social media

Before the clarification the clips showing the poolside bikini shoot were widely circulated and misinterpreted by many users as authentic content. The realistic nature of the AI generated visuals added to the confusion and made the videos appear genuine at first glance. The rapid spread of the content also raised questions about how easily manipulated media can influence public perception.

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See Rukmini Vasanth’s viral morphed pictures and clip here

South sensation Rukmini Vasanth surprised all the fans with first ever Bikini shoot You can’t ignore her thunder thighs #rukmini #rukminivasanth pic.twitter.com/DyiMwXxcPG — Shivani Verma (@FilmiWoman) May 22, 2026

Growing concerns over deepfake misuse in entertainment industry

The case involving Rukmini Vasanth has reignited discussions about online safety and digital ethics. With deepfake technology becoming more accessible experts have warned that such misuse can damage reputations and violate personal privacy. Celebrities in particular are often targeted due to their public visibility making them vulnerable to fabricated content being circulated without consent.

About Rukmini Vasanth’s career

Rukmini Vasanth is known for her work in Kannada cinema. She made her debut in 2019 with Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni and was last seen in Rishab Shetty’s epic blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1 A Legend. She is now preparing for major upcoming projects including an action film opposite Jr NTR in Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel as well as Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic starring Yash which also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria.

Legal action and digital safety concerns

The actor’s statement has now led to increased attention on how entertainment personalities are being affected by AI driven manipulation. Cyber experts stress the need for stronger digital laws and quicker platform responses to prevent the spread of fake content.

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