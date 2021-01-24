There have been rumors of Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple post pictures of each other and even share their clothes which evidently shows the amount of love they have for each other. From lunch scenes to dinner dates, KL and Athiya have done it all before COVID-19. It seems they are in a serious relationship. However, in a new photo, Athiya can be the couple is seen having dinner with cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal Uthappa. The fun picture shows them having a great time together. Also Read - Tandav Continues: Now Karni Sena Offers Rs 1 cr For 'Slitting Tongue' of Those Insulting Hindu Gods

In the photo shared by the cricketer, KL Rahul is seen sitting opposite Athiya Shetty while Shhethal, Robin, Sinan Kader and others can be seen by their side. Athiya is seen dressed in a striped top with her hair left open. Also Read - Rahul Dravid on Receiving Praise For India's Historic Series Win Over Australia: 'The Boys Deserve All The Credit'

The two always manage to light up the internet with their posts for each other. Sharing the photos, Robin’s wife Shhethal wrote, “I’v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning .. and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life #friendswhoarefamily #love #grateful.” Also Read - Video of Model's Dangerous Bikini Shoot at Devils Pool in Victoria Falls Goes Viral | Watch

Take a look at the photo here:

On the work front, Athiya made her debut in 2015 with Hero and was then seen in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She hasn’t announced her next project yet.

However, none of them have officially accepted that they are having an affair but reports suggest otherwise. KL Rahul and Athiya wish each other on their birthdays on social media.