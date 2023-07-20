Home

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the Mumbai airport after their romantic getaway in Europe - Watch viral video

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the newest couple in the B’town! At least, the chatter suggests so. Earlier, keen-eyed followers had spotted the adorable duo on vacation in Spain and at a performance. The rumored couple has returned to Mumbai after their airport video from yesterday night went viral. Aditya Roy Kapur was dressed in black track pants and a matching shrug tied around his waist, while Ananya Panday was wearing a graphic grey T-shirt and yoga pants. The video of Aditya-Ananya leaving the airport was shared by the popular paparazzi account on Instagram.

WATCH: Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Twin at The Airport

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s fans swamped the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Let them be! Stop stressing our couple 😂 (sic).” Another user wrote, “The entire world know that they eve vacationed together so why all this hush hush when they returned 😑 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Ananya is blushing for real.” Their fans also noticed how Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were twinning in grey.

Pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur from all throughout Spain and Portugal have been circulating online for over a week now. The last video from Portuguese showed the rumored pair riding scooters. Ananya was spotted having difficulty with the scooter as Aditya turned around and waited for her to catch up. Aditya was wearing a grey T-shirt and black shorts, and she was wearing a pink top and a white miniskirt. Needless to say, the duo looked so in love!

On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2‘ with Ayushmann Khurrana. Additionally, she is working on the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, won accolades for his intense performance in ‘The Night Manager.’ He is now filming ‘Metro in Dino’ with Sara Ali Khan.

