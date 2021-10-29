South Korea: BTS ARMY is worried if the group’s famous show ‘Run BTS’ is taking a ‘long break’. This all started after a clip from Run BTS behind-the-scenes episode 156 went viral on social media. In the clip, J-Hope, RM, SUGA and Jungkook can be seen discussing what they would like to see in the new season of the show. Suga mentioned that he would want “something like Episode 1”. Soon RM called out his and Jungkook’s name but added two years to their current ages. This has left ARMY members wondering if Run BTS will be taking a two-year-long break. While there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far, fans are worried if Run BTS will only return after two years.Also Read - Kim Jong-un Urges Citizens to Consume Less Till 2025 as Food Crisis in North Korea Looms Large Amid Worsening Economy

For the unversed, Run BTS is a reality show that features all the members of the K-pop septet – Jin, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook. In the show, these singers play, laugh, take part in certain challenges. The first episode of the show aired in August 2015 and has so far completed over 150 episodes. Also Read - BTS V Feels Sorry For ARMY Who Bought 'Expensive Tickets' But Could Not See Him Dancing During Permission To Dance On Stage

‘Are BTS Boys Joining Military?’, ARMY Speculates

As the behind-the-scenes clip went viral, ARMY members speculated if this ‘long break’ is because BTS members will be joining the military soon. “Is this two relatable…RUN BTS taking 2 years break…I am getting a bad vibe that they are soon going to military service,” one of the fans wrote.

Well, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months, BTS members are no different. In December 2020, that South Korea’s parliament passed a bill allowing the biggest K-pop stars including BTS to delay their compulsory military service until the age of 30. However, group member Jin will turn 30 next year. Apart from Jin, BTS member Suga is also 28 years old, while J-Hope is 27. RM is 26 years old whereas V and Jimin are 25 years old. Jungkook is the youngest in the band at 23 years old.