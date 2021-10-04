South Korea: BTS‘ famous show ‘Run BTS’ is going off-air. Yes, you read it right. The show will air its last episode on Tuesday at 9 pm KST. This means that the show will air in India at 5:30 pm IST. For the unversed, Run BTS is a reality show that features all the members of the K-pop septet – Jin, RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook. In the show, these singers play, laugh, take part in certain challenges. The first episode of the show aired in August 2015 and has so far completed over 150 episodes.Also Read - It's BTS ARMY Selaa Day And Time For You To Pose With Your Favourite K-Pop Singer | Here's What To Do

While Run BTS will go off-air, K-pop boys are coming back with season two of 'In the Soop' which will premiere on October 15.

Following the announcement, ARMY is now filled with mixed feelings. While fans are emotional as Run BTS will go off-air, they are also excited for the new season of ‘In the Soop’.

Run BTS! passing the baton to In The Soop ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/1IiGgYyXlc — vale⁷ jimtober ♥︎ (@kkukstudio) October 4, 2021

RUN BTS EP. 154 run bts, will be taking a break for a while

rpz 154 finale part 1 pic.twitter.com/knuqVLlQ2H — 윤서⁷ 🪐 (@btsinthemoment) October 4, 2021

run bts is taking a break…. how am I supposed to be okay… pic.twitter.com/Kju0drefnp — ésh⁷ | mc 수빈 ♡ | busy (@mollajoon) October 4, 2021

Apart from this, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. This is the group’s first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.