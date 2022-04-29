Runway 34 Leaked For Full HD Download: Runway 34 featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh, Amitabh Bachchan has been released on big screens on April 29, 2022. The film is an edgy, fast-paced aviation drama that ends up being a great big screen cinematic experience. Fans and critics on social media has appreciated the Ajay Devgn directoral. Runway 34 has promised to give an edge-of-the-seat experience. However, there is a bad news for the makers as Runway 34 as the film has become the latest victim of piracy. Yes, that’s right! the Ajay Devgn starrer gets leaked on day 1 of its release. Runway 34 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection.Also Read - Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan Bring a Witty Tug of War in a Fast-Paced Thriller

Runway 34 is based on true events from 2015 when a Doha to Kochi flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and low visibility. There are a few scenes from the film that resemblances Hollywood films like Sully (2016) and Flight (2012). Yet, Runway 34 succeeds at the big screen.

Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against theses top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released on theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)