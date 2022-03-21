Runway 34 Trailer: The trailer for Ajay Devgn’s next film, Runway 34, has been released. In the film, the actor plays a pilot who finds himself in a difficult situation when his plane is unable to land at the airport owing to terrible weather. He is set to provide the customary dose of entertainment in his various roles as actor, director, and producer. Runway 34, highly awaited intends to take you on a rim experience this Eid. The film is based on true events, follows Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, a young pilot whose aircraft takes a strange turn after taking off from an international destination.Also Read - Attack Trailer: John Abraham Becomes India's First Super Soldier, Wages War Using Artificial Intelligence - Watch

Check the trailer here:

In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan plays an investigating officer who is looking into an event in which Captain Vikrant Khanna forced-lands a flight against instructions not to. While he insists that he did nothing wrong, Amitabh teaches him that making errors is natural, but that one must also accept them. The movie appears to be a fascinating story about discovering what happened 35,000 feet above the ground. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, as a co-pilot, in a never-seen-before role. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office: Alia Bhatt Starrer Continues To Perform Tremendously, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Globally

Produced by Ajay Devgn films, Runway 34 is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. Watch out for Runway34 – Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022!

