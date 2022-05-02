Runway 34 Box Office Report: The aviation thriller Runway 34, starring actors Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh didn’t get off to a fantastic start at the box office, but it has since recovered after earning positive reviews and word of mouth from critics and audiences alike. Runway 34’s plot centres around Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay, a young pilot whose aircraft takes a strange turn after taking off from an international destination. Amitabh Bachchan plays lawyer Narayan Vedant, who interrogates Captain Khanna in court when he is accused of endangering his passengers’ lives. Ajay Devgn-directed film has managed to surpass Yash’s magnum opus KGF Chapter 2 on its third day at the box office in the United States.Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Maintains a Strong Hold at The Hindi Box Office, Makes Better Than Heropanti 2 And Runway 34 - See Detailed Collection Report

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 versus Yash Raj’s KGF 2

Runway 34 is based on the true story of Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft that narrowly escaped disaster on August 18, 2015, after experiencing difficulty landing at Cochin International Airport at 5.45 AM owing to terrible weather and poor visibility. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed that Ajay Devgn's film is doing better in the US than action-thriller KGF 2. Runway 34 is also leading ahead of rom-com Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya, and Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2

Check Runway 34’s US box office report:

Runway 34 Box Office Collection Day 3

The Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet starrer ad a shaky start, it appears to have improved throughout the weekend. Despite the success of KGF: Chapter 2, the film grew in popularity. According to Box Office India, Ajay’s film Runway 34, collected Rs. 3 crore on day one and grossed Rs. 4.5 crore on the second day, bringing the total to Rs. 7.5 crore in two days.

Check Runway 34’s trend at the box office:

At the All-India Box Office, #KGFChapter2 which was relegated to No.2 position on Friday, has regained No.1 spot during the weekend..#Runway34 is seeing an upward trend during the weekend..#Heropanti2 remains flat.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 2, 2022

