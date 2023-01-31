Home

Rupali Ganguli: ‘When I Walk on Anupamaa Sets, I Feel The Presence of my Late Father’

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguli celebrates the show's success and mentions how she feels blessed to be a part of a show which reminds her of her late father every day.

Rupali Ganguly on being Anupamaa: Star Plus’s most loved family drama Anupama has been a huge success for over two years, garnering immense viewership and becoming the top-rated Hindi fiction show in India with its engaging storyline and stunning performances. The show aired in 2020 and went on to achieve the top TRP rating week-on-week. It’s been one of the most-watched shows on Indian television, demonstrating its tremendous success.

To mark this special occasion, the team called for a celebration. This came as a chance to express gratitude for their dedication and loyalty. Post that, the team proceeded to the cake-cutting ceremony.

Talking about the show Rupali Ganguli says, “Eternally thankful to you Rajan Shahi, you are a magician, and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going.”

She further said, “I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets. I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you.”

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.

