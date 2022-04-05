Anupama star Rupali Ganguly’s Birthday: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly’s special day couldn’t get any better with a sweet birthday greeting card from her son Rudransh. On Tuesday, Rupali shared a greeting card on her Instagram story where her son wishes her with a loving message. The handmade greeting card with a cake drawn by colour pencil read, “Happy Birthday Mamma, I Love You!”Also Read - Gaurav Khanna To Nidhi Shah: List Of Actors Who Will Not Be Seen In Prequel Of Anupamaa - Watch Full List

Emotional Rupali Ganguly captioned her story as, "For any mother there can be no better gift than this." She also added two hearts and a crying emoji in between in her Insta story." The birthday wish from Rudransh comes at a time when Rupali has been garnering accolades and appreciation for her role in Anupamaa where she plays a housewife who decides to have a career and now becomes an independent woman.

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s birthday gift:

From Indian television standards Anupamaa has been considered progressive for breaking stereotypes. Her chemistry with Gaurav Khanna who plays Anuj Kapadia in the show has been well received by the audiences. Netizens have nicknamed the on-screen couple as #MaAn as the actors are showered with praises on social media by Anupamaa fans. The actor who celebrates her 45th birthday won the ITA Award for Best Actress Popular and Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2020-21 for her role in Anupamaa.

India.com wishes you a very happy birthday, Rupali Ganguly!