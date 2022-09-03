Anupamaa: Anupamaa is one of the most iconic daily soaps of Indian television at present. The show that started in 2020, became one of the most loved family series on TV after a long time. The show is the story of Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly who goes through hardships as a housewife and then decides to become self-sufficient. Her romance and marriage with Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna is the USP of the show. It’s quite rare that an Indian TV show defies societal dogmas of age-gap and gender bias to narrate a progressive story. Netizens have nicknamed Anupama and Anuj as MaAn and often keep posting about their intense, unconditional love-saga. Recently, MaAn fans celebrated one year of Anuj Kapadia’s on-screen arrival in their lives by trending ‘Ek Saal Anuj K Naam (one year of Anuj)’ on social media.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Met Her Ex Paras Kalnawat at Dance Reality Show - Here's What we Know
CHECK OUT THE REACTIONS OF MAAN FANS ON TWITTER:
Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia Reunites With Wife in Romantic Bedroom Scene, #MaAn Fans Say 'Sukoon Mila'| Written Update, August 25
Also Read - Delhi Police Uses Viral Dialogue From Anupamaa to Create Awareness About Covid Protocols | Watch
Anupamaa is aired on Star Plus and streams digitally on Disney+Hotstar.
For more updates on Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia, check out this space at India.com.