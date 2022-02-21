Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2022: Rupali Ganguly is currently synonymous for one and all as Anupama, a self-made woman who took a stand for herself against her whole family. The show, and Rupali’s character resonated with countless women who now see a role model for themselves in Anupamaa. And while Rupali has been making all the right waves for the right reason, she had another reason to celebrate, for she took home the very prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in the television category. Rupali won the ‘Most Promising Actress in Television’ award. We must say, it was long time coming for Rupali, who has immortalised characters like Monisha Sarabhai and now Anupama. She made a comeback on TV with Anupamaa and wowed the audience with her performance.Also Read - MaAn Fans Call Anuj And Anupama Partners in True Sense, Say It’s Too Pure

Anupamaa wins Television Series of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Ecstatic on her win, Rupali said, "Receiving appreciation in any form for your work is an amazing feeling. It motivates me to work even harder and it is also a sign that my work is being loved and appreciated by people. This award is not just a trophy, but a representation of the blessings and the hard work of each and every crew member, that goes into making the show and entertaining people every single day. None of this would have of course been possible without Rajan Sir and the entire Anupamaa cast, especially the crew members who work day and night to put out the best for the show."

“The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival awards are known for their prestige and being awarded with one is an honour indeed. I am grateful to have received this recognition and it has only motivated me to work harder. My best is yet to come,” Rupali added.

The actress also dedicated this win to her family. She said, “My biggest award is my husband and my child. They give me the wings to fly. My husband has been my biggest support and my biggest motivator. I feel proud making him proud. Kudos to him. Also, a sincere thank you and lots of gratitude to all the people who have supported me.”

Rupali’s co-star Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj Kapadia’s role in Anupamaa wrote: “Congratulations 🙌🙌🙌 u deserve many more rupali .. wat a fabulous fantastic stupendous performer u r.. glad to get a chance to be working with such a powerhouse of a performer.. 👏👏”.

For the ceremony, Rupali wore a heavy red sari. See pics of the Anupamaa actor here:

Rupali Ganguly, comes from a film family where her father, Anil Ganguly, was a filmmaker and her brother Vijay is a producer and choreographer. But Rupali chose to pursue a career in television and her move has definitely payed off. Having been a part of more than 20 projects on television, Rupali is a name to be reckoned with in the industry in today’s time. Congratulations on your win Rupali!