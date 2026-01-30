Home

Rupali Ganguly Net Worth: How Anupamaa star built Rs 20 croreempire, became TV’s highest-paid actress, bought sea-facing home

From a sea-facing balcony to cosy family corners, Rupali Ganguly’s Mumbai home reflects her grounded personality and love for a life well lived.

If you’ve ever imagined sipping hot chai on a breezy balcony with mountains on one side and a hint of the sea on the other, Rupali Ganguly’s Mumbai home feels like that exact daydream. But don’t expect loud luxury or flashy interiors. This isn’t a dramatic television set recreated in real life. Much like her iconic Monisha Sarabhai, Rupali’s real home is warm, personal and refreshingly fuss-free.

The actress shares this space with her husband, ad filmmaker Ashwin K Verma, and their son Rudransh. While the home is undoubtedly elegant, what stands out most is how lived-in and loved it feels. Every corner reflects comfort, family and a quiet charm that money can’t buy.

A peaceful home above the chaos

Located in a high-rise in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Rupali Ganguly’s apartment offers what many city residents crave — light, air and uninterrupted views. With estimated earnings close to Rs 20 crore, the home has a refined touch, but it never feels showy.

Soft shades of beige and white dominate the interiors, creating a soothing atmosphere. The living room is spacious and bright, anchored by a bold painting that adds character to the neutral setting. A metallic gold sofa and a sleek dining table bring in subtle glamour without overpowering the space.

The balcony everyone loves

Yes, that balcony, the one fans can’t stop talking about. Overlooking both mountains and the sea, it’s easily the most photographed corner of Rupali’s home. Her Instagram posts often show her here, surrounded by plants, fairy lights and gentle sea breeze, with a cup of chai in hand.

Large French windows connect the balcony to the living room, allowing sunlight to flood the home during the day. At night, soft lighting turns the space into a calm retreat, perfect for quiet moments and family conversations.

Small details, big heart

The home’s beauty lies in its thoughtful details. The open kitchen is modern yet welcoming, flowing smoothly into the dining area — clearly designed for togetherness. A dedicated puja corner is decorated with care, especially during festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, reflecting the family’s close bond with tradition.

Rupali’s make-up room, complete with a large mirror and classic vanity lights, serves as her personal workspace. Meanwhile, Rudransh’s room is full of colour and fun, with a white bunk bed and a Spiderman-themed wall adding a playful touch.

A love story built on friendship

Rupali met Ashwin while modelling for one of his advertisements. What began as a professional association slowly turned into deep friendship and love. As she once said, “He was my confidant, friend, philosopher, guide.” The couple opted for a simple court marriage in 2013, attended only by close family and friends.

Ashwin later moved from the US to Mumbai, and today, the couple runs a creative agency together, New York Live Ideas Corp., which has even earned Emmy nominations.

From ‘Sukanya’ to ‘Anupamaa’

Born into a film family, Rupali Ganguly’s journey has been steady and inspiring. From early shows like Sukanya and Sanjivani to becoming a household name with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and finally ruling television with Anupamaa, she has evolved with time. From earning Rs 35,000 per episode to a reported Rs 3 lakh per episode, her success story mirrors the quiet confidence of her home.

