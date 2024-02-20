Home

Rupali Ganguly Pens Emotional Note For Anupamaa Co-Star Rituraj Singh: ‘So Much More to Learn…’

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly got emotional when she heard about the tragic demise of her co-star Rituraj Singh. Taking to her Instagram post Rupali wrote a descriptive post about her co-star. Check post.

Anupamaa: The popular daily soap actress Rupali Ganguly who is known for playing the role of Anupamaa in the Hindi serial. The daily soap actress recently shared an emotional post on Instagram remembering Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh. On Tuesday morning Rupali broke down after hearing about the tragic demise of Rituraj Singh. Read along.

Rupali Ganguly Remembers Rituraj Singh, ‘There Was So Much To Learn…’

Rupali Ganguly On her Instagram Post captioned, “Dear Rituraj Sir, It was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favorite subject from a teacher who has taught many others , I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir …. (sic).”

Rupali further added, “These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance. (sic).” She added “Your life stories, quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa. Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali. May you find peace. Om Shanti (folding hands emojis) (sic).”

‘It Was an Honour To Share Screen Space’ Says Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly got emotional while writing a long descriptive caption for the late actor. Rupali also shared a string of images that showed Rituraj Singh as a chef, in the image he is seen wearing a chef’s cap and an apron. Standing in the kitchen, Rituraj is also seen wearing a grey blazer paired with a black shirt. Take a look at Rituraj’s pictures.

Here’s what Rupali Ganguly Posted On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rituraj Singh’s Tragic Death

Amit Bhel one of his close associates informed PTI about the tragic demise of the Anupamaa co-star. The news report published by the media house read, “e had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest (sic).”

Rituraj Singh Work Front

Apart from featuring in Anupamaa, the actor recently appeared in the popular web series, Indian Police Force as well. Other than that, Rituraj Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

May Rituraj Singh’s soul rest in peace!

