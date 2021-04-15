Mumbai: Actor Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa opened up about the complications she faced while she was pregnant and how her son Rudransh who is now five years old is no less than a miracle for her. Also Read - Anupama, Pandya Store, Imlie And Other Top Shows to be Shot in Goa, Hyderabad, Bikaner Amid Janta Curfew in Mumbai

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan Rupali mentioned that is was her ‘ambition’ to be a mother. “Mera ambition tha shaadi karna aur bachcha paida karna. Yeh mera ambition tha life ka (My ambition in life was to get married and have kids) and finally, I was getting to be a mother and after a lot of issues, like ‘nahi ho sakta (it cannot happen)’… Having a child was difficult,” she said. The actor also specified the health issues she faced during her pregnancy and said, “I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me.” Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Anupama To Quit Idea of Divorce, Pakhi Gets Involved in One-Night Stand Scandal

She further mentioned that if Anupamaa had not come her way, she would have taken an even longer break from her acting career. Rupali took a break from acting after her son, Rudransh was born in 2015. After Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi ended in 2013, she was also seen Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Season 2 which ran for ten episodes in 2017. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Shoot Soon Along With Sudhanshu Pandey

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly has now been tested negative for coronavirus and is likely to resume shoot for Anupamaa this week.

Talking about the narrative of the show, the divorce date of Anupama and Vanraj is getting closer while Kavya is trying everything she can to get it done as soon as possible to marry Vanraj.