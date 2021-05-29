Mumbai: Television actor Rupali Ganguly has won everyone’s heart with her role as Anupama in the Star Plus show. The show has already made a special place in the audience’s heart and has become a household name. Now, a video is going viral on social media which seems like Rupali Ganguly’s audition for Anupama. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter's Evil Plan

The viral video shows Rupali dressed in a saree (just like Anupama’s character) and reciting her dialogues confidently. The same scene was also seen in one of the initial episodes of the show. The video was shared by one of Rupali Ganguly’s fan page. ‘Anupama Audition. Completely ignored the video. Very real audition. We all love Anupama,’ the fanpage wrote. Even though fans are loving this clip, it cannot be ascertained if it is Rupali’s audition video. Also Read - Anupama Massive Twist: Vanraj Tells Bapuji That He Doesn't Want to Marry Kavya, Baa Refuses to Attend Haldi

Rupali Ganguly has worked in several television shows including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Parvarish and Ba Bahu Aur Baby.

Talking about the show, Vanraj and Anupama are now divorced following which Anupama has left the house. She is now living separately and is battling cancer as well. Meanwhile, Kavya is now preparing for her marriage with Vanraj – who is still confused about the decision and is in a dilemma if he should marry Kavya or not.

Anupama features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.