Russia-Ukraine War: After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, several celebrities took to social media to express their views about the ongoing crisis. In a tweet, actor Tillotama Shome wrote that nothing can be uglier than war. “I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of Covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mothers don’t give life for war,” she tweeted.Also Read - Russia Invades Ukraine: What We Know Now

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, reacted to the situation. “If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen,” he wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Heard To Bomb Shelters: Indian Embassy In Ukraine Issues Advisory After Russia Wage War

If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice , a humane desire to protect the weaker in them , Why all of the western powers are totally indiffrent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2022



“Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’. (If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again),” Richa Chadha tweeted. Also Read - European Union Dials Jaishankar, Discusses India's Role To De-escalate Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that’ll happen now will happen to ‘further democracy’ and in ‘national interest’.

(If people don’t fight for freedom, we’ll be glorified serfs again ☺️badhai) pic.twitter.com/WETvjQQdhZ — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2022



Sonu Sood requested the Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for safely bringing back Indian students from Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sood wrote, “There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine.”

There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are struck in Ukraine, I am sure Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 24, 2022



Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

Defending its military action, Russia said the root of “today’s crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself” and the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in the eastern part of the country. Russia claimed that they captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine’s region of Luhansk.