Who Are Russo Brothers? After a grand premiere of Dhanush's Hollywood movie The Gray Man, its makers Russo Brothers – Anthony and Joseph Russo arrived in India to promote the film. To welcome Russo Brothers, Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani organised a big bash at his residence where the who's who of Bollywood including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday. The party was a star-studded affair and all the celebs added the glam quotient and looked absolutely stunning.

Russo Brothers’ Party Was Attended by Who’s Who of Bollywood

Bollywood stars met Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who were accompanied by Dhanush. Also, we spotted Gauri Khan at the party separately. Seems like Shah Rukh Khan gave it a miss as he has been shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in London. As soon as the pictures from the bash were up on social media, Russo Brothers started trending on Google and the search trends were 'Who are Russo Brothers?'

Let us explain you who are Russo Brothers and why every Bollywood celebrity wanted to meet them?

Russo Brothers – Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo are real-life brothers and American directors, producers, and screenwriters who direct most of their work together and have created Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

On the making of The Gray Man, the Russo brothers divulged, “It took nine years to make this film because of our busy schedule. We were in awe of Mark Greaney’s writing and the amount of research he does. We are always on a quest to develop interesting sideways to a genre. Having been inspired by the 70s thrillers that we grew up on, The Gray Man encompasses the themes of a very complex political and rebelling against the system, and we have reflected on our own fears about the world. Considering the peculiar genre of the film, we wanted to create a world for the audience to immerse themselves in; thus, we have an incredible cast that has a level of detail and thought and back story to them.”

The Gray Man is an American action thriller that features Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in lead roles. Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton could be spotted playing pivotal roles in the movie. The Gray Man released on Netflix on July 22 and received positive reviews.