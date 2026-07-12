How a Malayali taxi driver earned S Janaki’s heartfelt praise after a life-saving ride, calls him ‘Godlike Man’

Did you know that one of S Janaki once survived a life-threatening medical emergency in the late 1990s? Here's the inspiring story of how a Malayali cab driver earned the legendary singer's heartfelt gratitude.

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S Janaki (PC: Twitter)

The world recently bid farewell to legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly remembered as the “Nightingale of South India,” whose soulful voice defined generations of Indian cinema. She died on July 11, 2026, in Mysuru at the age of 88, following cardiac arrest and age‑related ailments. As fans mourn the loss of an icon whose six-decade career gave life to thousands of unforgettable songs, many are also remembering the lesser-known moments that revealed the kind of person she was beyond the microphone. Did you know that one of the most emotional stories involving legendary playback singer S Janaki had nothing to do with music? Instead, it was about an ordinary taxi driver whose kindness, presence of mind and quick decisions left a lasting impact on her life.

While celebrities often thank their fans and colleagues, it is not every day that someone publicly calls a stranger a “Godlike Man”. But that is exactly what S Janaki did after this taxi driver stepped forward during one of the most difficult moments, she had ever faced.

How a Malayali taxi driver saved S Janaki’s life in late 90s?

The incident took place in Chennai in the late 1990s. S Janaki had suffered a severe allergic reaction after being administered a penicillin injection. The reaction quickly turned life-threatening, and she lost consciousness.

At that critical moment, a Malayali taxi driver stepped in and took charge of the situation. Realising the seriousness of her condition, he drove through Chennai’s traffic as quickly as possible to get her to a hospital.

His prompt action ensured that Janaki received emergency medical treatment when she needed it the most. The singer later recalled that the driver’s presence of mind and determination played a crucial role in saving her life. The singer admitted that without his timely help, she might not have survived the medical emergency.

S Janaki described him as a ‘Godlike Man’

Deeply touched by what had happened, S Janaki expressed her gratitude towards the driver. She described him as a “Godlike Man”, saying that his kindness and selfless actions had left a lasting impression on her.

For Janaki, he was much more than someone who simply drove a taxi. He became a symbol of compassion and humanity during that moment when she needed help the most.

Interestingly, the driver’s identity was never widely publicised. He did not seek attention or praise, yet his actions became one of the most memorable stories associated with the singer’s life.

About S Janaki

S Janaki was one of India’s most celebrated playback singers with a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades. The singer passed away on July 11, 2026, at the age of 88 in Mysuru. Her family confirmed that she suffered a cardiac arrest following age-related health issues. Popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of South India’, she recorded over 48,000 songs in nearly 20 languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Her unique ability to express emotion through music made her one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema. Over the years, she worked with some of the biggest composers and filmmakers, delivering countless evergreen songs that continue to be loved by audiences across generations.

Janaki was honoured with four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and received several state awards for her immense contribution to Indian music. Her songs remain an important part of the country’s musical heritage, inspiring singers and music lovers.