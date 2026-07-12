S Janaki dies at 88: Remembering Nightingale of South India through her evergreen Hindi and Malayalam songs

S Janaki, fondly known as the Nightingale of South India, has passed away at the age of 88. From unforgettable Malayalam melodies to popular Hindi tracks, her voice touched generations. Here's a look at her extraordinary musical journey and the evergreen songs that continue to live on.

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S Janaki dies at 88 (PC: Twitter)

Some voices never grow old, no matter how many years pass. S Janaki’s was one of them. Her songs became part of everyday life for millions, whether it was a heartfelt Malayalam melody playing on the radio or a lively Hindi number from the 1980s. Even those who may not instantly recognise her name have almost certainly heard her voice at some point. The legendary playback singer, lovingly known as the Nightingale of South India, passed away at the age of 88, bringing an end to one of Indian cinema’s most remarkable musical journeys. Over a career spanning more than six decades, she sang thousands of songs across several Indian languages, winning countless admirers with her expressive voice and effortless versatility. While her contribution to South Indian cinema remains unmatched, her Hindi songs also found a special place in the hearts of music lovers.

S Janaki’s timeless Malayalam songs

For Malayalam music lovers, S Janaki’s voice remains deeply nostalgic. Her Malayalam songs became memories for generations, carrying feelings of love, nostalgia and deep emotion.

Thumbi Vaa – Olangal (1982)

One of the most loved Malayalam melodies, this song remains a nostalgic favourite. Janaki’s soothing voice gave the track a magical quality that continues to charm listeners.

Vasantha Panchami Naalil – Bhargavi Nilayam (1964)

A classic Malayalam melody, this song highlighted her graceful singing style and her ability to express delicate emotions.

Mizhiyoram Nananjozhukum – Manjil Virinja Pookkal (1980)

A classic romantic solo composed by Jerry Amaldev, with tenderness and deep emotion. The song is known for its touching lyrics and Janaki’s expressive performance, it remains one of Malayalam cinema’s most cherished melodies.

En Jeevane- Devadoothan (2000)

A powerful, tragic song about heartbreak and endless waiting. The music uses dramatic, sharp, emotional singing can easily make listeners emotional. This song proves why she remained loved by audiences across generations.

S Janaki’s unforgettable Hindi songs

Although S Janaki was mainly celebrated for her contribution to South Indian cinema, her Hindi songs also showed her incredible range and ability to connect with listeners beyond language barriers. Her voice brought a unique softness and emotion to every song she sang.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re – Saaheb (1985)

A fun and energetic romantic track, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re became one of S Janaki’s most recognised Hindi songs. Her playful voice along with Bappi Lahiri blended beautifully with the mood of the song, making it a favourite among music lovers even decades later.

Bol Baby Bol,Rock and Roll – Meri Jung (1985)

Another blockbuster song which highlighted Janaki’s versatility was Bol Baby Bol, Rock and Roll. She effortlessly adapted to the upbeat style of the song while maintaining her signature sweetness and clarity.

Aye Mere Dil Ga– Dil Ka Sathi Dil (1982)

One of her early Hindi performances, this song reflected the emotional depth and gentle expression that became a defining feature of her singing career.

Gori Ka Saajan -Aakhree Raasta (1986)

Gori Ka Saajan was massive hit which she sang with Mohammed Aziz. The romantic upbeat track became an overnight chartbuster across India.

S Janaki: A voice that became the soundtrack of generations

S Janaki was never confined to one language or one style of music. She recorded more than 48,000 songs across nearly 20 languages, making her one of India’s most prolific playback singers. Whether it was a romantic duet, a lullaby, a devotional hymn or a folk-inspired composition, she brought warmth and emotion to every performance.

Her collaborations with legendary composers including Ilaiyaraaja, M S Viswanathan, K V Mahadevan and A R Rahman produced some of Indian cinema’s most memorable songs. She also received four National Film Awards along with numerous state honours during her illustrious career.

Following the news of her passing on July 11, 2026, tributes poured in from musicians, actors, and fans who remembered her not just as an extraordinary singer but as a voice that shaped Indian film music for over six decades.