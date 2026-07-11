S Janaki, the Nightingale of South India, dies at 88

With a career spanning more than six decades, S Janaki became one of India's most celebrated playback singers, earning widespread acclaim for her work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/s-janaki-the-nightingale-of-south-india-dies-at-88-8471413/ Copy

Nightingale of South India S Janaki passes away (PC: Twitter)

Indian music has lost one of its most cherished voices with the passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki at the age of 88. Admired for her remarkable versatility and emotional singing style, Janaki entertained generations of listeners through thousands of memorable songs recorded over a career spanning more than six decades. Her family confirmed that she passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones. The news has prompted heartfelt tributes from fans and members of the music fraternity, who continue to celebrate her immense contribution to Indian cinema and playback music across several languages.

Family announces S Janaki’s passing

Legendary playback singer S Janaki died at the age of 88, her family announced on Saturday. The news was shared by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, through an emotional note on Instagram. According to the family, the veteran singer passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side. They also requested privacy as they mourned the loss of a beloved family member.

Sharing the note on behalf of the family, Apsara wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.” She further added, “She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.”

See Apsara Vydyula’s post for late grandmother S Janaki here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apsara Vydyula (@apsaravydyula)

Granddaughter Aparna remembers her beyond the stage

Remembering the legendary singer as more than just a musical icon, Apsara shared an emotional tribute to the woman her family knew personally. She wrote, “To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness and grace will remain with us forever.”

The family concluded the message by requesting privacy during this difficult period. “We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers and understanding.”

S Janaki’s legendary career that shaped Indian music

S Janaki was widely regarded as one of India’s finest playback singers. During a career that stretched for more than 60 years, she recorded over 20,000 songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making her one of the most prolific voices in Indian cinema. Her exceptional talent earned her four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer along with numerous state honours.

Nightingale of South India collaborations with iconic composers

Fondly known as the “Nightingale of South India,” S Janaki worked with several legendary composers including M. S. Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, K. V. Mahadevan, A. R. Rahman and M. M. Keeravani. Together they created many timeless songs that remain popular even today.

Her repertoire ranged from romantic melodies, such as the soulful Tamil track “Thendral Vanthu Theendumbothu”, the Telugu classic “Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju”, and her chart-topping Hindi duet “Gori Ka Sajan Sajan Ki Gori”, to profound devotional songs like her revered rendition of the “Kandha Sasti Kavasam”.

She equally mastered vibrant folk music and high-energy dance tracks, breathing life into regional celebratory hits like “Sorgame Endralum” as well as legendary Bollywood club anthems like “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re” and “Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll”, showcasing her remarkable vocal range and emotional expression.