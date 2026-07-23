Saanvie Tallwar alleges Karan Kundrra assaulted her on set, recalls ‘toxic’ work environment: ‘He abused…’

Saanvie Tallwar has opened up about her experience while working with Karan Kundrra on a television show, alleging misconduct and describing the atmosphere on set as difficult.

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Saanvie Tallwar claims Karan Kundrra abused her during show shoot (PC: Twitter)

A controversy from the television industry has resurfaced after actor Saanvie Tallwar shared her account of an alleged incident involving her former Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Karan Kundrra. Tallwar has claimed that she faced an uncomfortable experience while shooting for the show and alleged that the incident later impacted the atmosphere on the set. Her comments have led to discussions online, while Karan Kundrra has not shared any public response to the allegations. His fiancée Tejasswi Prakash has also remained silent on the matter.

Saanvie Tallwar recalls her experience during TV show shoot

Saanvie Tallwar recently spoke about her time on the sets of Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and alleged that she faced difficulties while working on the show. According to the actor, she was someone who preferred staying away from unnecessary social interactions on set, which she claimed created distance between her and some members of the team.

She alleged that tensions increased during the filming of a scene when an incident between her and Karan Kundrra reportedly took place. Tallwar claimed that what started during the shoot later turned into a serious confrontation and affected the environment around her.

Sharing her version of events in an interview with Filmibeat, Tallwar said, “There was a scene, but the director hadn’t clapped action. Even before that, he kissed me, and I slapped him. He didn’t react at that time, but then he came back after some time and slapped me hard. There is a difference between the intensity of a girl’s and a man’s slap. I fell on the floor, and then he abused me and my family.”

Actor claims she did not receive immediate support

Tallwar further alleged that people present on the set did not immediately come forward to support her after the reported incident. She said the situation was later handled after producer Ektaa Kapoor stepped in. Talking about the aftermath, she stated, “Nobody supported me. Later, Ektaa ma’am (Kapoor) apologised on Karan’s behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy.” The actor credited Kapoor for helping make the situation more manageable but claimed that the overall working atmosphere remained difficult.

Tallwar speaks about alleged professional impact

In another conversation with The GlamWorld Talks, Tallwar claimed that the situation affected her professional experience during the show. She alleged that after she raised concerns, her acting skills were questioned by the director. She also claimed that she noticed what she described as interest from Kundrra but said she maintained a professional distance. Tallwar explained that she chose not to encourage anything beyond a working relationship.

Who is Saanvie Tallwar?

Saanvie Tallwar has worked in the television industry as an actor and writer. Before appearing on screen, she contributed as a writer for shows such as Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, CID and SuperCops Vs SuperVillains. She later moved into acting and made her debut with Arjun in 2012.

Over the years, she appeared in shows including O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya, Qubool Hai, Chandra Nandini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2 and Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav. Her role as Maanvi Chatterjee Sabharwal in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum brought her recognition, where she shared screen space with Karan Kundrra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saanvie Tallwar (@saanvitalwar9)

Karan Kundrra has not addressed the claims

As of now, Karan Kundrra has not issued a statement regarding Saanvie Tallwar’s allegations. The actor recently made a public appearance after the claims surfaced but did not speak about the controversy.