Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd on ZEE5: The 6-episode web series Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd., which was developed by Arunabh Kumar and Apoorv Singh Karki, will debut on ZEE5 on July 8th. It was written by Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas. The series, which will be available in Hindi, will also include Amruta Subhash, Yamini Das, Anup Soni, Anjana Sukhani, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

'Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd' revolves around Suman (played by Amruta Subhash), a housewife from a small town, who embarks on an ambitious journey to become an entrepreneur and gain financial independence only to win her kids back from her ex-husband, Dilip (played by Anup Soni). She tries to kickstart her entrepreneurial journey by selling aachar however faces many hardships and realizes early on that this is not going to be an easy journey.

Talking about the similarity between her and Suman, Amruta Subhash said, “So, the similarity between me and my character is the bond between Suman and her mother-in-law. I share the same bond with my mother-in-law in real life. My real mother-in-law is more like my friend just like the bond in the series. Another similarity is that Suman’s calmness is her biggest strength. Suman enters the zone of calmness which is quite like me in real life.”

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd. is set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 8th July