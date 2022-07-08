Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd Review: Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is a slice of life story about a woman’s determination to succeed in an insensitive patriarchal world for the sake of her children. The series reflects several layers of the plight of women in middle-class Indian society through simple and nuanced storytelling. The series features beautiful performances by actors Amruta Subhash, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Yamini Das, Anup Soni and Anjana Sukhai who pour their heart into the story. Director Apoorv Singh Karki extracts soulful performances from every actor on board including the supremely talented child artists – Manu Bisht, Nikhil Chawla and Shreyansh Kaurav. Despite a few monotonous and repetitive sequences, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd on emerges as one of the most engaging series that keeps you hooked to the screens.Also Read - Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd’s Amruta Subhash Reveals The Similarities With Her Onscreen Character, Suman Enters The Zone... | EXCLUSIVE

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd: What is it About?

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is a light-hearted social drama about the emotional journey of Suman, a divorcee who struggles to become a financially independent entrepreneur in order to get her kids, Juhi and Rishu back from her ex-husband Dilip. Suman's mother-in-law is her business partner and the only parent figure in her life. She stands by her through thick and thin in her herculean endeavour to become a successful businesswoman despite her lack of proper education and marketing sense. Juhi and Rishu find it hard to accept Dilip's second wife Manisha and her son Vivaan as part of the family. Manisha too fights her own battle to win the trust of Dileep's kids and mother-in-law. Suman, her mother-in-law along with the nasty turned loyal business partner Shukla Ji must brave all odds to turn their brand 'Wonder Achaar' into a success story.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd: Issues Discussed in The Series

Despite all the awareness and talks around women empowerment, one hardly reflects on the condition of the housewives in most Indian households. Apart from the day to day challenges a woman faces while running her household, she also fights patriarchy at every given step in the family. In a situation like Suman’s the challenges simply double up. Co-parenting and how hard it gets to be accepted as someone’s second wife in a conservative social setup is amicably portrayed by scriptwriters Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas in the series.

A mother’s fight for the love of her children is the heart of the story but the film throws light on other important aspects as well. The challenges that come up with co-parenting and how hard it gets to be accepted as someone’s second film in a conservative social setup is amicably portrayed by scriptwriters Abhishek Srivastava and Swarnadeep Biswas. Broken families have a huge impact on a child’s psyche, and emotional well-being. The series captures the same in the most non-melodramatic way. All credits to director Apoorv for that. It is just not the morality standard defined by the society, but also the lack of education and therefore, the financial dependency on the husbands that stop most women from ending toxic marriages. Lack of education and moral and financial backup from paternal home makes it hard for most women to even think about separation despite of toxic marriages.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, set in the backdrop of Purani Dilli, gives you a reality check about an India that exists on a large scale, aloof from all the glitz and glamour of the other side of the world. This is a series that shows a stark difference between two worlds: one without the freedom to walk out of marriages or without the liberty to use #YOLO and #MyLifeMyChoice, one where privilege shines bright in both the lines and social media. Women enduring extreme emotional, social and financial barriers in their lives is an eye opener to many people who live away from the patriarchal reality and this series could just be a stepping stone in initiating the right kind of dialogue

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd: Spoilers

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd shows Suman’s resilience and optimism despite a broken marriage in the most realistic way. In the series Dilip apologizes to Suman, yet it feels half-hearted and egoistic at some level which makes the story more unique and interesting. Rishu’s rage against his father that pushes him to the extent of being a victim of substance abuse is enacted brilliantly by Nikhil Chawla. Juhi’s emotional bond with her stepmom Manisha and their growing affection towards each other brings a new perspective to the narrative. Dadi and Manisha’s emotional confession where the latter finally gets acceptance from her mother-in-law is heart-melting. Dadi’s confession about her mistake of being cold towards Dilip’s second wife is one of the most well written powerful scenes in the series. Except for a few repetitive lines of Shukla Ji and Dadi, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is a decent watch.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd: Verdict

Director Apoorv and screenwriters Abhishek and Swarnadeep deserve full credit for presenting a sensitive topic in a non-preachy manner. Amruta, as the protagonist takes you inside the world of Suman with her flawless acting prowess and artistry. She is not new to playing such deeply relatable characters: Gully Boy and Astu among other performances have already established her as one of the finest in the business. Yamini Das as Dadi is as endearing as her character. The two women gave convincing performances with their on-screen equation as a loving mother-in-law–daughter-in-law duo. Anup Soni, who plays the most hateable character with utmost finesse, proves his love for the craft to the point that you can’t stop seeing him as Dilip even after the act is over.

Anandeshwar Dwivedi, who is mostly seen in TVF spoofs, shows his artistic brilliance as Shukla Ji – the notorious, funny yet soft-hearted man. Anjana Sukhani is the surprise element in the series with her subtle and accurate depiction of Manisha. Anjana makes the audience root for Manisha, a beautiful character that finally proves that the actor is cut for better roles than what she has done in Bollywood. Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is a feel-good movie that doesn’t try hard to be the one. For those who are fed up of all the glossy rom-com, massy actioners and the mysterious thrillers on the web, this one becomes a must-watch this weekend. A must watch out-of-the-box story if you are tired of back-to-back action and over-the-top glossy rom-coms.

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is streaming on ZEE5 since July 8.

Rating: 3 and 1/2 Stars

Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd is streaming on ZEE5 since July 8.

Rating: 3 and 1/2 Stars