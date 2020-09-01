The makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are gearing up for the second season of the show ‘Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2’. There are reports that suggest Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu and Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben will be roped in for the promo video. On Monday, Devoleena took to social media to confirm the news that the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is all set to come on popular demand. In the promo video shared by Devoleena, she introduces herself as Gopi Bahu and said you must be thinking who is Gehna? Also Read - After 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Goes Viral, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Maker Confirms Return of Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben

In the caption, Devoleena wrote 'Who is Gehna' as she introduces the character of Gehna in the upcoming sequel of the show.

The second season of the show was planned amid the lockdown after the rerun got maximum number of views. Adding the 'Rasode mein kaun tha' twist to the promo, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 seem are prepped up to entertain fans with another season.

Earlier it was reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has started shooting for the teaser of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Now there are rumours that makers have approached former Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla to join the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Season 2. As per the Pinkvilla reports, the discussion with Shukla is currently on a very primary level and is yet to be confirmed if the actor has agreed to be part of the TV drama.

Producer Rashmi Sharma told Mumbai Mirror that they were planning to bring season 2 of SNS amid the lockdown as the first season re-run was widely watched. For season 2, Rashmi said the story will have many twists and turns but it will remain a family drama at its heart.