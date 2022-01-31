Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan sent his fans into a frenzy when he was photographed exiting a restaurant over the weekend. So, if you’re still confused about what’s going on, let us fill you in. According to reports, the paparazzi arrived at a restaurant on Friday night and saw Hrithik leaving. However, the actor was not alone, as he was photographed holding hands with an unknown woman. After their video went viral, fans speculated about the identity of the mystery girl.Also Read - Who is Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Girlfriend?

Was the masked girl seen holding hands with Hrithik Roshan at the restaurant actor Saba Azad? Hrithik and Saba were out for a casual dinner, or was it something more? According to a report by ETimes, they called Saba to get the answers to all these questions. Also Read - ‘Some Bonds Are Eternal’: Susanne Khan Joins Hrithik Roshan to Celebrate His Sister Sunaina’s 50th Birthday

On answering the call, Saba was very calm and polite when they introduced themselves, but as soon as they moved on from their introduction to ask about her pictures with Hrithik that are all over the internet, ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge‘ fame quickly changed her approach. She remarked hastily, “I’m sorry, but I’m in the midst of something. I’ll return your call.” She continued, “I will call you back,” when the channel continued to ask Saba about her equation with Hrithik Roshan. The 32-year-old actor never denied that she was not with Bang Bang star. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Shares First Look From 'Vikram Vedha' on 48th Birthday, Fans Love His Gangster Avatar

Take a look at their viral video:

While people assumed the actor was with ‘Saba Azad.’ Hrithik appeared unconcerned about the presence of the paparazzi in the video. He walked out of the restaurant and towards his car, never leaving the woman’s hand.

What do you think about the duo? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.