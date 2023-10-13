Home

Saba Azad Gives Befitting Response to Trolls Asking Her to Get Therapy: ‘Deeply Offended’

Saba Azad recently gave a befitting reply to trolls who criticised her dance and singing at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Saba Azad Gives Befitting Response to Trolls Asking Her to Get Therapy: Saba Azad is known for her straightforward and chilled persona. Her confident and progressive perspective on life sand society reflects not just on her choice of films and web series but her media interactions and stage performances as well. Saba dons many hats apart from being an actress. She is also a theatre director and musician. The Who’s Your Gynac? actress was recently trolled for her dance and singing at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. While celebs and fans hailed her energetic dance moves and soulful singing, a section of trolls also criticised her by posting nasty remarks.

SABA AZAD RESPONDS TO NETIZENS WHO TROLL HER PERFORMANCE AT LAKME FASHION WEEK 2023:

SABA AZAD GIVES BEFITTING REPLY TO TROLLS FOR THEIR HATE COMMENTS

Saba recently hit back at two trolls for their comments on social media. She took to her Instagram stories and replied back to two users by posting a screenshot of their comments. Saba captioned her post as, “Why yes, sir/madam spud!! I tend to agree and I get it on the regular as should everyone else for existing in a world as consumed by hate as ours, you should try it!! It helps you fill your own tanks and thus not get so deeply offended by the peaceful existence of others (smiley face emoticon).” She responded to a netizen who asked her, “You need therapy (laughing face emoji).” Another troll had commented, “Are you mad (face vomiting emoji)?” The actress reacted to his remark and wrote, “Yes Jaffar!! I really must be, to keep waking up everyday in the wake the constant hate being sent my way and thinking maybe today will be a better day and smiling and carrying on – I must be mad cause maybe the world is actually just filled with people such as yourself, who sit behind the safety of their screens adding nothing but hate into the world – that’s your legacy, that’s what you’re gonna leave behind (smiley face emoticon) chew on that buddy!!”

Saba Azad shot to fame with her character Pipsi in Rocket Boys, a biopic on the lives of Indian scientists – Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. She is currently dating Hrithik Roshan.

