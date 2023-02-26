Home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof took another chance and married for the second time to Chandni Kothi in Mumbai on February 25. The 50-year-old actor got separated from the TV actress Juhi Parmar in 2018. He reshared pictures of his wedding on his Instagram stories and the couple looked stunning. The pictures see Sacchin and a bunch of his industry friends pose for the camera. For the wedding, Sacchin opted for a sherwani and Chandni looked stunning in an embellished lehenga with equally stunning jewelry.

A look at Sacchin Shrof – Chandni Kothi’s wedding pics

Sacchin’s lavish cocktail party pictures before the wedding also went viral on social media. For the party, Sacchin opted for a black pant-suit set, while Chandni wore an embroidered gown. As the actor is finally hitched to the love of his life, he has not left any stone unturned in making his wedding ceremony a memorable one.

The wedding was attended by the cast of TMKOC, including Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Ambika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, and others.

Who is Sacchin Shrof’s second wife Chandni Kothi?

Prior to the wedding, Sacchin and his family and maintained some secrecy about Chandni’s identity and not revealed anything about her, including the name. Reports had stated that she is a good friend of Sacchin’s sister. But at the reception, Sacchin introduced Chandni to the media and the fans. Chandni is an event organiser and interior designer. Sacchin said, “I didn’t keep it a secret. There wasn’t any need as everyone would have known about her ultimately. We referred to her as to-be Mrs for fun. My cousins decided to build inquisitiveness and grandly introduce her at the cocktail party.”

