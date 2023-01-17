Top Recommended Stories
Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara Tendulkar is a MODEL, Steals Our Hearts With Latest Hot Photos – Check Here
Sara Tendulkar HOT pics: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is setting trends on Instagram. Check her mind-boggling pictures.
The God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is a gorgeous influencer who is a model of her own Instagram page. Though Sara hasn’t joined Bollywood yet, people adore her for her beauty and fashion. With more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram, Sara Tendulkar knows how to bring out the best of herself on social media. The 25-year-old star kid is currently pursuing her Masters in California, USA, but she takes out some time to update her fans about her life. We have selected a few breathtaking pictures of Sara and we bet you will love them too!
Check Sara Tendulkar’s mind-boggling pictures that will make you fall in love with her:
Sara Tendulkar flaunts hotness in a white off-shoulder top
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara wears a plunging neckline black top
Sara Tendulkar is so pretty, see her hotness in this sexy dress
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is fashionable
Sara Tendulkar’s white bikini look from poolside
Sara Tendulkar goes desi in a green sharara
Sara Tendulkar looks like a model on her Instagram feed
Sara Tendulkar’s gerua moment in this stunning orange dress
Sara Tendulkar was rumored to be dating cricketer Shubham Gill in the past. It has been reported earlier that they used to comment on each other posts. She has been seen in the stands supporting Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
