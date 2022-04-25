Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is an internet sensation. With over 1.8 million followers on Instagram, the star kid never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness on her IG reels and photos. Sachin’s fans are always keen to know Sara’s whereabouts, whether it’s her rumoured links to Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill or her support for brother Arjun Tendulkar, who is playing for Mumbai Indians.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Raises Heat as She Takes Dip in Pool Wearing Sexy Golden Bralette- High Slit Skirt, Pics

Fans are eagerly waiting for Sara Tendulkar's debut in Bollywood. However, they might have a bit of a long wait but there is a good news as Sara will be soon joining the industry as an actor. As mentioned in Bollywood Life's report, "Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements. Sara has done her studies at London University in medicine. However the 24-year-old girl's interested in making her career in the glamour world".

The source further added, " Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes. Sara is a model by profession and her pictures often leave her fans go gaga over her".

It also means Sara Tendulkar will be giving a tough competition to Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. What do you think about it?