Sara Tendulkar bridal lehenga: Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most popular star-kids of the recent times. The young diva who aspires to explore the showbiz industry has a massive fan following on social media and she is already an internet sensation with 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Recently the star-daughter turned muse for ace fashion designer Anita Dongre donning a heavy red embellished bridal lehenga.

Sara looked drop-dead-gorgeous in the red trousseau from the shelves of Anita Dongre. The bridal lehenga featured heavy golden threadwork all over it. However, the interesting part of the entire ensemble was the side pocket, which is a perfect pick for the modern bride. Sara shared the photo on her Instagram story, take a look:

Sara Tendulkar Wows In A Bridal Lehenga

Sara Tendulkar is currently enjoying family vacation in London. Recently, she had posted a story on Instagram, wherein she and her brother Arjun recreated an iconic pose of the famous Bollywood Jodi of ‘Munna bhai and Circuit’. While Sara Tendulkar donned a black shirt to enact Arshad Warsi’s beloved character, Arjun wore a yellow T-shirt to pose like ‘Munna bhai’.

Sara often shares pics from her day-to-day life on social media, recently she dropped a beautiful picture on Instagram and the fans could no stop gushing over the photo. In the photo, Sara can be seen posing in a beautiful orange gown. This photo is from her vacation in Koh Samui islands of Thailand where she visited earlier this month.